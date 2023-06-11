GMADA ex-officer's son held

Chandigarh, June 10
The VB has arrested Rohit Sharma, son of former GMADA Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Shiv Kumar, in the guava compensation scam case, taking the total arrests to 16. Shiv Kumar, who retired as a PCS officer in February 2020, was posted as the LAC, GMADA, in 2015-16.
A VB spokesperson said accused Rohit’s wife, Bharti, had obtained alleged wrongful compensation of about Rs 80 lakh.
