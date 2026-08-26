‘GMADA lutt da kender ban gaya hai’: AAP MP Kang puts own govt in spot, slams ‘selective’ demolition of shops in Punjab village

Aam Aadmi Party’s Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday put his own party’s Punjab government in a spot by declaring that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had become a den of corruption.

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He was reacting to the “selective demolition of shops” by GMADA officials in Saini Majra village of Mohali yesterday. “GMADA lutt da kender ban gaya hai…” he said, expressing his disgust with the officials in the urban development authority. The village in Mohali is a part of his Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

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This is not the first time that Kang has spoken against his own party. A few months back, when seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs quit and joined BJP, Kang had blamed the centralisation of power to some individuals and blamed the lack of internal dialogue in the party for the breaking of the party.

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On two other instances this year itself, Kang criticised the Punjab Police action against protesting farmers in Bathinda and also raised questions about illegal sand mining operations in the state, which is ruled by his own party, AAP. It may be mentioned that Kang had resigned from BJP in 2020, in protest against the three farm laws that were introduced by the BJP-led Central government.

It was against these three laws that farmers had staged a year-long protest on the outskirts of Delhi. Subsequently, Kang had joined AAP.

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Last year, he was the first in AAP to speak against the land polling policy, which was opposed tooth and nail by the farmers. After the AAP’s rather poor show in the 2024 General elections, Kang had spoken about the disconnect between the MLAs and the voters, which led to the party winning just three of the 13 parliamentary seats.

“I got many calls from people in the village about the selective demolition. I called officers in the authority and said that they should be fair and remove encroachments by one and all, or warn and spare everyone. I would like to point to the Chief Minister that corruption in the authority has gone up and we need to act against the corrupt officers there. The officers who receive the bribe from the shopkeepers are spared and the shops of those who do not pay up, are demolished. These are poor people, who earn just enough to feed themselves. It on their shops / establishments that the ‘peela panja’ (referring to the yellow excavator) is being used,” he said, threatening that he would lead a protest against the GMADA officials on Thursday.

Kang said that late last night he had spoken to the Chief Administrator of GMADA, Sandeep Rishi, on this issue and rebuked him for failing to curb the corruption. “It’s high time the CM stops this atrocity on poor people and transfers all the corrupt officers,” he said.