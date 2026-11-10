GMADA meeting: Kang raises delayed compensation, farmer benefits in Mohali

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Chief Sandeep Rishi to resolve delays in compensation in Aerotropolis Sectors B, C and D, and the need to expedite the issuance of Letters of Intent (LOIs) and release of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) benefits to eligible landowners.

Sarpanches and farmer leaders insisted on the need to prioritise basic civic amenities, including drinking water, sewerage, parks and parking facilities, in villages affected by land acquisition, so that residents do not face inconvenience due to development activities.

Long-pending issues concerning land acquisition, compensation and development of villages in Mohali district were discussed.

The meeting focussed on issues concerning farmers, labourers, original landowners and economically weaker sections whose lands have been acquired for various development projects around Mohali.

Advertisement

Kang emphasised that while planned development must continue, the rights and economic interests of the original landowners and affected villagers must be adequately protected.

A key demand was raised regarding the removal of the time-bound restriction on farmers seeking new agricultural motor connections after acquisition of their land. Farmers urged that they should be allowed to obtain agricultural motor connections whenever they purchase alternative agricultural land, without being constrained by the existing time limit.

The issue concerning the takeover of Sector 125 of the Sunny Enclave mega project in Kharar was also discussed with a view to providing relief to affected residents.

Advertisement

Other important matters included delays in payments, land clubbing issues and the need to ensure fair, transparent and non-discriminatory implementation of GMADA policies, safeguarding the interests of all affected landowners.

During the meeting, GMADA officials tried to resolve several issues on the spot. Matters falling within the jurisdiction of other departments and authorities will be taken up with the concerned Ministry and the Chief Minister for their early resolution.

Kang emphasised, "The concerns of farmers, labourers and affected villagers must receive due consideration and that sustained coordination with the concerned authorities is essential to ensure timely resolution of their long-pending issues.