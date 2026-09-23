GMADA raids: ED scanning record of decisions taken after Chief Secretary became chairman

In the ongoing raids of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the headquarters of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the central agency’s sleuths are scanning all decisions taken by the Housing Department after Chief Secretary KAP Sinha replaced Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as chairman of all development authorities in June 2025, following a Cabinet decision.

The decisions taken in authority meetings of GMADA, particularly relating to change of land use from agricultural to residential or commercial/mix land use in master plans of the development authorities, massive acquisition of over 5,000 acres in Mohali and new Chandigarh, and how the statutory planning powers and land acquisition processes were allegedly and systematically misused to generate and launder proceeds of crime running into thousands of crores of rupees through real estate, and hawala were under scrutiny.

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These include advance aggregation of agricultural and waste lands designated under the Mohali Master Plan, followed by amendments converting them to commercial or group housing use; procurement of change of land use and subsequent compulsory acquisition at substantially higher rates in the New Chandigarh area; regularisation of defective and Shamlat lands; alleged impersonation in sale deeds in villages such as Boothgarh, Burana and Bazidpur; waiver of large outstanding penalties on defaulted GMADA allotments; and the channelling of proceeds from the IDFC First Bank fake fixed-deposit case into Mohali real-estate projects are under scanner, said sources in the central agency.

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In possession of the complete record of case of alleged waiver of more than Rs 100 crore in dues to realtor Remigate, which is developing a food court on a 1.3-acre site in Mohali, on the pretext of the site being declared only partially feasible, the ED has summoned former Chief Administrator GMADA Sakshi Sawhney. It could not be verified whether the ED had visited her house.

The waiver was approved during the 34th meeting of GMADA in 2025, when Sawhney was Chief Administrator.

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The ED officials on Wednesday were seen questioning GMADA officials in their respective chambers, and the access to three floors was restricted. Last night, all top IAS and PCS officials and technocrats were made to spend the night on mattresses in their respective rooms, before their questioning resumed this morning.

Sources said the entire record was being scammed and replies of officials to exhaustive questionnaires were being recorded.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies to intimidate Punjab officials and obstruct the Bhagwant Mann government's development agenda.

Party leaders claimed that targeting a key revenue-generating institution "exposed" the Centre's political vendetta. They said it was designed to disrupt state welfare initiatives, including the Mukhya Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.