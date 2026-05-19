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Home / Punjab / GMADA submits records of change of land use approvals to ED

GMADA submits records of change of land use approvals to ED

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Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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The GMADA office in Phase 8, Mohali. File
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The Chief Town Planner of PUDA and accounts office staff on Monday submitted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar, record pertaining to alleged irregularities in the change of land use (CLU) approvals granted to Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd.

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The officials provided a file containing all approvals granted to the realtor, list of officials involved in project approvals related to the company and details of all transactions made by the builder.

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The ED had summoned the Chief Administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to appear before it, but he authorised the Chief Town Planner and other officials to submit the record. The officials have been called again tomorrow to record their statements.

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