GNDU Dean quits

Amritsar, October 10
Prof Dr Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has resigned from his office, days after he was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi during his two-day visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The university administration has accepted his resignation and appointed Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, who will take charge as the Dean academic Affairs now.
#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Rahul Gandhi #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict
Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...