GNDU Dean quits

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Prof Dr Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has resigned from his office, days after he was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi during his two-day visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The university administration has accepted his resignation and appointed Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, who will take charge as the Dean academic Affairs now.

