GNDU shooters bring laurels

Amritsar, September 25
Shooters of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, who were part of the Indian contingent at Asian Games, won medals for the country on Day 2 of the games being held in Hangzhou, China.
On the second day of the event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a student of the Department of Physical Education, won a gold medal in the team event, establishing a new world record, and clinched an individual bronze in the 10-meter shooting event. Ashi Chouksey displayed exemplary skill and determination in the 10-m air rifle event, securing a silver medal.
