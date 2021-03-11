Goat in Channi's viral video sold

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 23

After enjoying the “special status” of being the owner of “CM wali bakri”, Sandhu Kalan resident Pala Khan on Friday sold his prized goat for Rs 21,000 to a Chamkaur Sahib resident.

On March 8, a video of then CM Charanjit Channi milking the goat at Ballo village had gone viral. Khan said the subsequent attention he got caused him inconvenience as people kept thronging him to see the ‘celebrity’ goat.

“I do not know why the then CM did so, but it created problems for me as due to the constant visits, we were finding it hard to take care of our goats,” Khan told The Tribune. On Friday, Paramjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib offered him Rs 21,000 and Khan accepted the offer. “I asked him why he wanted that particular goat, but he didn’t answer and took away the ‘CM wali bakri’. I am relaxed now. I can focus on rest of my animals,” said Khan. —