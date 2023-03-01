Goindwal jail Dy Supdt suspended

Tarn Taran, February 28
The government had taken a serious note of the violent clash occurred in Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib on Sunday, which claimed two lives and three were injured seriously.
The services of Harish Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of the jail, had been suspended with immediate effect and the departmental inquiry had been initiated into the working of the officers of the jail by the government.
The jail authorities had confirmed the suspension of Harish. The clash occurred between gangsters associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi.
