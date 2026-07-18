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Home / Punjab / Golak set up at gurdwara to support ‘Satluj’ makers

Golak set up at gurdwara to support ‘Satluj’ makers

The villagers said the donation box would remain at the gurdwara for a month to allow more people to contribute

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj was removed from OTT platform ZEE5. File
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The residents of Thuhi village near Nabha district have launched a unique initiative to support the makers of the Punjabi film ‘Satluj’. On the occasion of Sangrand, the

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villagers gathered to watch the film and contributed the value of their tickets as a mark of solidarity.

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As part of the campaign, the villagers installed a separate golak (donation box) named after the film outside the historic Guru Tegh Bahadur Charan Chho Gurdwara. The money collected will be handed over to the film’s producer to help offset the financial losses suffered due to the ban on the film.

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Village panchayat member Amrik Sharma said the initiative was aimed at supporting producer Honey Trehan, who had incurred financial losses. He added that the effort was also intended to encourage filmmakers to work on social issues.

Gurdwara Committee president Dalveer Singh praised Trehan and actor Diljit Dosanjh for bringing the film to audiences. The villagers said the donation box would remain at the gurdwara for a month to allow more people to contribute.

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