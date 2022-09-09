Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar booked for threatening witnesses

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 8

The police today registered a criminal case against Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, and four other persons for allegedly threatening some witnesses in the murder case of a Congress leader.

In a complaint to the police, Gurjaswinder Singh, a prosecution witness in the case, alleged he had received a phone call from Brar, threatening him with dire consequences if he appeared in a court against the gangster in a murder case that was lodged at the Kotwali police station in February 2021.

On February 18 last year, Youth Congress district chief and zila parishad member Gurlal Singh Pehalwan was killed here. In the FIR, it was claimed that Pehalwan’s murder was orchestrated by Brar and his aide, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In the complaint, Gurjaswinder alleged it wasn’t only him who was threatened by Brar, other witnesses too received similar threats.

Gurjaswinder has named four locals in the case, alleging they provided inputs to Brar about him and other witnesses in the case.

#Canada #Faridkot #goldy brar