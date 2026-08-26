Two days after wanted gangster Goldy Brar claimed that he was behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a radical Sikh separatist and head of banned organisation Sikhs For Justice, has threatened to avenge Nijjar’s killing.

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In a released video, Pannun threatened gangster Goldy Brar and others, saying he would avenge the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

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In the video, Pannun put up pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet and Karanpreet Singh and accused them of being involved in Nijjar’s killing.

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Pannun said all five would be brought to justice even if they escaped the FBI and Canadian and US courts.

He accused them of operating for Indian agencies.

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Pannun is also facing threats to his life. He said he was warned by FBI agents on Thursday that he should not travel until the threat was resolved and, if he did, the agency should be notified in advance of his plans.

He said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned him by telephone on Tuesday, though neither law enforcement agency gave any details about the plot that was uncovered. Messages seeking comment from both law enforcement agencies were not immediately returned.

Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, said he was warned under the terms of a “Duty to Warn” law in the United States that obligates US intelligence and law enforcement agencies to notify individuals when they discover credible and specific threats of murder, severe bodily harm or kidnapping.

Hours after gangster Goldy Brar allegedly claimed to have had Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar killed, Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, had threatened to take revenge.

In the first audio recording, Brar accused Nijjar of sheltering Dalla, providing him with weapons and financial support, and promoting drug abuse among youngsters.

In response, Dalla released a 15-minute video on Punjabi social media platforms, denying Brar’s allegations.

He claimed he had not met Nijjar for nearly a year before the killing and rejected suggestions that Nijjar had offered him money, shelter or arms.

Both Dalla and Brar accused each other of working for intelligence agencies.

Nijjar, a wanted Khalistani terrorist, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey in 2023, sparking one of the worst diplomatic crises between India and Canada.

Brar, who is already wanted in India and is on the US most-wanted list for multiple murders, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, made his latest claims during a purported conversation with Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma.

The Tribune does not endorse the veracity of these leaked audios and video.