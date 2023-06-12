Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of police have arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura.

On November 12, 2022, six gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said this in a tweet.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and UAPA.