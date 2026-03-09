DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Goldy Brar’s mother gets bail in extortion case

Goldy Brar’s mother gets bail in extortion case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:28 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

A District and Sessions Court has granted bail to Preetpal Kaur, mother of fugitive terrorist Goldy Brar, in a case related to an alleged Rs 50-lakh extortion demand. She was released on the furnishing of a bond of Rs 60,000.

Advertisement

Preetpal Kaur and her husband Shamsher Singh, residents of Muktsar town, were arrested from Amritsar on January 26. While Preetpal has secured bail, Shamsher Singh is still in judicial custody, according Advocate Babu Singh Sidhu, counsel for Preetpal Kaur. He said Shamsher Singh’s bail application had not yet been filed.

Advertisement

The case was registered in December 2024 after a government school teacher complained of receiving repeated extortion and death threats from an international phone number.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts