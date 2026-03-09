Goldy Brar’s mother gets bail in extortion case

A District and Sessions Court has granted bail to Preetpal Kaur, mother of fugitive terrorist Goldy Brar, in a case related to an alleged Rs 50-lakh extortion demand. She was released on the furnishing of a bond of Rs 60,000.

Advertisement

Preetpal Kaur and her husband Shamsher Singh, residents of Muktsar town, were arrested from Amritsar on January 26. While Preetpal has secured bail, Shamsher Singh is still in judicial custody, according Advocate Babu Singh Sidhu, counsel for Preetpal Kaur. He said Shamsher Singh’s bail application had not yet been filed.

Advertisement

The case was registered in December 2024 after a government school teacher complained of receiving repeated extortion and death threats from an international phone number.