GoM set up, free vaccine for cattle in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced that a group of ministers (GoM) would be formed for effective monitoring and control of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) among animals in the state on daily basis.

The committee, including Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, will be assisted by senior officers and experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and officers of the Animal Husbandry Department. The CM said the situation would be assessed daily.

Mann said animals would be vaccinated free of cost. Punjab has sealed the state borders to check the entry of animals from other states. He said districts of Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Tarn Taran had been hitherto worst affected by the disease and it signified that the disease had been transmitted from other states.

The CM also appealed to the cattle owners to remain cautious and not believe in rumours. He said the state government was committed to tackle the spread of the disease and urged cattle owners to ensure cleanliness and hygiene around animals. He also suggested them to segregate the cattle having any symptom of the disease.

Until the disease is controlled, there will be a ban on cattle fairs. He said the Animal Husbandry Department had been asked to supply doses of calcium to animals for enhancing their immunity. The department has also been directed to ensure spray for killing mosquitoes, which can be the carrier of the disease.

He said to ensure proper burial of dead animals, the Deputy Commissioners had been directed to make the requisite arrangements.

Panel to assess situation daily

The committeewill be assisted by senior officers and experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Animal Husbandry Department. The CM said the situation would be assessed daily.