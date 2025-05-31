Goniana Mandi shuts over custodial death
The custodial death of young Narinderdeep Singh last week has sparked widespread outrage in the region.
The victim family’s call for a complete shutdown in Goniana Mandi on Friday received an overwhelming support from local traders, social organisations and the general public. All shops, including medical stores, remained closed.
The protest sit-in was led by the deceased’s wife, Nancy. During the protest, Shingara Singh Mann of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), Rajinder Singh of Kirti Kisan Union and Balkaran Singh Brar of All-India Kisan Sabha, Councillor Ramesh Kumar Mattu and others criticised the government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of turning Punjab into a police state.
Nancy alleged on May 23, her husband was illegally detained and tortured by CIA-2 Bathinda police without any case. She alleged that he was even subjected to electric shocks. This was later confirmed in the post-mortem report.
