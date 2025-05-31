DT
Goniana Mandi shuts over custodial death

Goniana Mandi shuts over custodial death

The custodial death of young Narinderdeep Singh last week has sparked widespread outrage in the region. The victim family’s call for a complete shutdown in Goniana Mandi on Friday received an overwhelming support from local traders, social organisations and the...
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:51 AM May 31, 2025 IST
The custodial death of young Narinderdeep Singh last week has sparked widespread outrage in the region.

The victim family’s call for a complete shutdown in Goniana Mandi on Friday received an overwhelming support from local traders, social organisations and the general public. All shops, including medical stores, remained closed.

The protest sit-in was led by the deceased’s wife, Nancy. During the protest, Shingara Singh Mann of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), Rajinder Singh of Kirti Kisan Union and Balkaran Singh Brar of All-India Kisan Sabha, Councillor Ramesh Kumar Mattu and others criticised the government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing them of turning Punjab into a police state.

Nancy alleged on May 23, her husband was illegally detained and tortured by CIA-2 Bathinda police without any case. She alleged that he was even subjected to electric shocks. This was later confirmed in the post-mortem report.

