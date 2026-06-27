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Home / Punjab / Got controversial video clip from MP Swati Maliwal, alleges Canadian NRI Samra

Got controversial video clip from MP Swati Maliwal, alleges Canadian NRI Samra

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Mohit Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Purported video grab of Jagman Samra.
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Canadian NRI Jagmandeep Singh, alias Jagman Samra, who shared the controversial video that triggered a political storm in Punjab, has alleged that he had received the video from Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who along with six other AAP MPs had joined the BJP in April.

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In the latest video, Samra alleged that Maliwal had shared the controversial video after being thrashed and humiliated by security staff of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

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Despite repeated attempts to contact Maliwal, she was unavailable for comments.

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Samra alleged that the video was shot in a hotel room booked on the name of Jarnail Singh (former Rajouri Garden AAP MLA who passed away in 2021). He said he had no clue about who had recorded the video or on whose phone it was stored. “They can go and even check my house,” claimed Samra.

He had yesterday countered the ‘prosthetic mask’ claim of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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In a video message, which senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared on his Facebook, Samra said he had been busy with his family.

In another video, shared by Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Samra stated that more such controversial videos and parody of sacred verse ‘ardas’ recited by the CM would be shared soon.

Samra also claimed that he had known CM since childhood and had also attended his wedding. He had also given him a vehicle for shooting a video, he said.

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