Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa told reporters on Monday that the draft Bill was handed over to Opposition parties just minutes before its scheduled discussion.

“This is not how serious legislative business is conducted, especially on issues that strike at the very heart of Punjab’s socio-religious fabric,” he said. Bajwa said the Congress stood against sacrilege and wanted to ensure that the Bill was thorough, sincere and subjected to full legislative scrutiny.