Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar, April 3
AAP MLA (East) Jeevan Jyot Kaur today said she was approached by representatives of the BJP under its controversial ‘Operation Lotus’ in an initiative to woo the leaders to join the saffron party in exchange for money and other plum positions.
Talking to mediapersons, Jeevan Jyot said she could never come under any pressure or allurement as she was committed to the AAP.
“Like other MLAs, I, too, was approached by the BJP representatives to join the party. I had received a call around 20-25 days ago that I did not pick up. Later, i received a message which meant to offer a cabinet berth and ticket, along with money. I ignored the message,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja
Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...