 Government allows one-time bifurcation of plots in regularised colonies : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 17

In a populist decision, the state government has allowed one-time bifurcation of plots, less than 500 sq metre, in unauthorised colonies regularised under the illegal colonies regularisation policy without levying any charges.

The bifurcation of plots has been allowed up to 100 sq metre, provided that the first sale deed was executed before August 9, 1995. The decision was taken following approval of the Chief Minister to recommendations of the high-powered committee comprising top officials of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Local Government Department.

No noc required for registration

  • Plots in unauthorised colonies developed before March 19, 2018, will be regularised irrespective of the regularisation status of the colony
  • No NOC required for registration purposes in colonies that have been issued regularisation certificates. Waiver not applicable for buildings already constructed in regularised colonies
  • Waiver will be applicable in three categories, applied but not regularised, not applied or rejected and developed before March 19, 2018
  • Now, one has to spend on development works even if development charges and regularisation fee paid by plot holders in a specific colony are less than 50 per cent

It was stated that since bifurcation of plots less than 500 sq metre was not covered under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, yhence one-time waiver should be allowed.

The committee members while taking cognisance of pendency of applications for regularisation of authorised colonies, decided to give six months to all the departments concerned to dispose of the pending applications.

The illegal colonies regularisation policy of 1998 mandates that all the applications should be disposed of within two years from the date of demand notice and payment of the requisite charges, but the applicants in many cases didn’t submit either the requisite charges or documents.

Now, it has been decided to give six months’ time to colonisers and four months to individual plot holders to submit their sale deeds.

The provisional certificates issued to the colonisers and individual plot holders will be changed to final regularisation certificate, upon submission of the sale deeds.

