  • Government Departments ‘differ’ on affordable housing

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, August 1

The Housing Urban Development Department and Local Government Department seem not to be on the same page as far as the Affordable Housing Policy 2023 is concerned.

Aimed at discouraging illegal colonisation, the Housing Department had tweaked the policy earlier this year. But the Local Government Department has failed to adopt the policy so far. As per official figures, over 15,000 illegal colonies exist across the state with the maximum within the limits of civic bodies.

“Defeating the purpose of the government’s initiative to incentivise affordable housing, the Local Government Department has not implemented the new policy,” said sources. Private realtors have also expressed concern over the delay in the new policy.

A functionary in the Housing Department said major incentives had been offered to promoters. Barring the area under the GMADA, the department had reduced the licence fee, change of land use (CLU) and external development charges (EDC) by 50 per cent in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala.

Sources in the Local Government said the land availability parameters of urban housing and civic bodies were different. The department was analysing various issues before coming with the affordable housing scheme. The reduction of 50 per cent in the EDC and CLU charges in urban estate of the Housing Department had not gone down well with the local govt officials, said the sources

