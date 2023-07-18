Government failed to handle flood situation: BJP

Jalandhar, July 17
Terming the floods in the state a man-made disaster, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar today blamed the state government for these. Jakhar alleged that the Chief Minister’s lack of seriousness in handling the situation despite repeated warnings led to the flooding of many villages.
Jakhar alleged that MPs/MLAs pressured officials to release 2.5 lakh cusecs of water from Harike. Having a dig at the CM, he said, “Soiling clothes won’t resolve issues. Taking responsibility will.”
Addressing the media in Jalandhar, Jakhar said, “Punjab seeks an answer for this man-made disaster. This has happened due to the government’s incompetence, carelessness and misplaced priorities.”
He said, “After visiting a bundh, the CM blamed the flooding on a delay in silt removal. The silt should have been removed before the floods came. Seechewal had already flagged the issue. He had said water wasn’t flowing through the gates of the Gidarpindi bridge. If only the CM had bothered to hold a meeting earlier.”
