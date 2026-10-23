Government has zero tolerance towards narcotics: Barinder Kumar Goyal

State Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Thursday reaffirmed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics, asserting that the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign was fighting drugs through public participation, stringent action against smugglers and rehabilitation of addicts.

“More than 1.26 lakh members have been mobilised through ward and village defence committees across Punjab, while thousands of drug smugglers have been arrested and illegally acquired properties linked to the drug trade demolished,” he said. He slammed the opposition for attempting to malign the image of the state.

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