Sangrur: Government hospital in Saron village sans regular doctor, patients a harried lot

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 28

The shortage of staff at a government hospital in Saron village has left patients fuming.

Sources said the post of a Medical Officer had been lying vacant for years. After repeated requests of area residents, the Health Department gave additional charge to a medical officer posted at Gaggarpur village to examine patients twice a week (Tuesday and Thursday) at the Saron hospital.

Sarpanch Balwinder Singh of Saron village said, “We met senior officials numerous times to depute a permanent medical officer, but to no avail. Our panchayat had given land for the hospital in 1984. The government should look into the matter as it caters to patients of surrounding villages as well.”

Details sent to seniors After joining here last month, I have sent a detailed report to the higher authorities regarding vacant posts at Saron hospital. We are hopeful of getting the required staff. —Gurdeep Boparai, Senior Medical Officer

Apart from the doctor, there is no lab attendant and patients have to go to Sangrur for minor tests. The hospital has a pharmacist who deals with the patients.

Arvind Khanna of the Bharatiya Janata Party said, “The government should not waste money on creating new health facilities. It should make hospitals functional, where only staff is required. I will discuss the matter with the CM.”

Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurdeep Boparai said, “After joining here last month, I have sent a detailed report to the higher authorities regarding vacant posts at the Saron hospital. We are hopeful of getting the required staff.”

AAP leader Avtar Ealwal said, “The previous governments created such issues. AAP is trying to set things right. We will depute doctors at all hospitals.”

