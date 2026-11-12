Government investing in sports infra to keep youth away from drugs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Addressing a rally after the inauguration, Mann claimed that his government had spent its current tenure addressing problems inherited from previous Congress and SAD governments and asserted that Punjab would witness "real development" during its next term.

Highlighting the government's welfare initiatives, he said 90 per cent of households in the state were receiving free electricity, while 1,190 Aam Aadmi Clinics had treated around six crore patients. He also claimed that 71,777 government jobs had been provided purely on merit, without any "parchi-kharchi".

The Chief Minister said farmers were receiving daytime power supply from 9 am to 5 pm for the first time. He further claimed that uninterrupted electricity had boosted industrial production in Mandi Gobindgarh. Punjab had made 18,000 MW of power available, supplied canal water to farmers and purchased a thermal power plant for Rs 1,100 crore, he added.

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Mann also highlighted achievements in the education sector, stating that 882 students had cleared the NEET examination under the state's "Education Revolution" initiative.

He said 19 toll plazas had been made toll-free, resulting in savings of Rs 62 lakh per day for commuters. Large-scale road recarpeting work was also underway across the state, he added.

Referring to the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Scheme, Mann said women were receiving financial assistance on the first day of every month.

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Taking on the Opposition, Mann accused the SAD (Badal) leadership of introducing drugs into Punjab and alleged that its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had exercised control over several businesses in the state.

Questioning the Akalis' proposed political understanding with the BJP, he referred to the party's earlier allegations against the Centre regarding control of Sikh religious institutions in Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra. He also accused the SAD(B) leadership of facilitating the spread of "chitta" in Punjab and recited a satirical kikli targeting Sukhbir.

Targeting the Congress, Mann claimed that its leaders were preoccupied with internal rivalry for the Chief Minister's post. Taking a swipe at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cycle yatra, he quipped that the Congress leadership had removed the chain from Channi's bicycle.

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He alleged that both the Congress and the Akalis were united in targeting him instead of raising issues concerning the public. Mann also urged voters not to be influenced by money distributed during elections, saying they could accept such cash but should exercise their franchise independently.

Outlining his vision for a second term, Mann said his government planned to introduce underground electricity wiring across Punjab to prevent fire incidents in fields caused by short circuits.

He urged people to rise above narrow political considerations and asserted that Punjab should be viewed as a state to be developed rather than as an ATM for political parties. Amloh MLA Garry Warring highlighted development projects worth around Rs 500 crore being undertaken in the constituency.