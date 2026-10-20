Government-Jhota panel meet inconclusive

The first round of talks between a high-level panel of the Punjab Government and the action committee formed to seek justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota remained inconclusive on Monday, six days after his killing.

The meeting lasted around one and a half hours and was attended by members of the action committee, Jhota’s father Bhim Singh and his wife Manpreet Kaur.

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The government delegation included three women IAS officers, Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department Apneet Riyait, Faridkot Divisional Commissioner Kanwal Preet Brar, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur, and two IPS officers, DIG Bathinda Range Harjeet Singh and Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary. AIG Counter Intelligence Avneet Kaur Sidhu was also present.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Riyait said they listened to the aggrieved family and received a memorandum from Manpreet. She said the demands would be discussed with the state government before another round of talks with the family.

Riyait said the administration would consider the issues raised, including action against police and health officials, a memorial statue at a stadium, a trauma centre named after the deceased and naming an existing cricket ground after him. The family has also sought treatment and compensation for those injured in the incident.

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The meeting also witnessed an emotional exchange over the police response to the incident. When police alertness was mentioned, Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, objected strongly, saying, “This was not police alertness but negligence. If the police were so alert, why could they not save my son’s life?”