Punjab Government misled us: Pensioners

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 11

The UT Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front held a protest march in the city on Friday. The protesters raised slogans against the government for failing to fulfill its promises.

Ranjit Singh, leader of the union, said, “The state government’s pro-corporate policies and 6th Pay Commission report’s implementation has affected employees and pensioners. The state government has also misled people by promising to regularise servcies of 36,000 contractual employees.” He said, “ Similarly, the government created hurdles for hike in honorarium and minimum wages. The Finance Minister had promised that Bathinda thermal plant would be made operational before elections in 2017, but it has been closed down permanently. The old-pension scheme has not been revived as per the promise.” —