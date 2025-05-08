Government orders 8-hour complete blackout in Gurdaspur

The Government of India and the Punjab Government have issued directives under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, to enforce a complete blackout in Gurdaspur district from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am, effective from May 8 until further orders.

The statement released reads, "Due to a sensitive environment on the Indo-Pakistan border, guidelines have been issued by the Government of India and the Government of Punjab. According to this, further orders will be issued from May 8 to deal with the emergency situation under the Civil Defence Act 1968. From 9.00 pm to 5.00 am, there will be complete "blackout" in Gurdaspur district. This order will not be applicable in Gurdaspur Central Jail and hospitals. Though, the windows of the jail and hospitals will be closed every day from 9.00 pm to 5.00 am." The measure is in response to a sensitive environment along the Indo-Pakistan border and aims to address any potential emergency situation.

After India executed Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired on Wednesday night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI. An official Government confirmation is awaited.

The Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at several locations in Pakistan on Thursday morning. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan's. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.