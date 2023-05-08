Government school to be named after boxer Kaur Singh

Sangrur, May 7
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today attended the bhog ceremony of former Olympian and boxing legend Kaur Singh at Khanal Khurd village.
He said Kaur Singh’s biography had been made part of the syllabus and the government school at Khanal Khurd would be named after the Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee.
Boxing legend
- After joining the Army in 1971, Kaur Singh took to boxing in 1977
- Bagged six gold medals in international competitions, including Asian Games
- Only Indian to have fought against boxing legend Muhammad Ali in 1980
- Got the Arjuna Award in 1982, Padma Shri in 1983 and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 1988
- Retired as Subedar from the Army in 1991 and later joined the Punjab Police as an ASI
“The Punjab Government will also construct a memorial in the memory of the Olympian, so that younger generation can take inspiration from him,” said Cheema.
After getting retired from the Indian Army in 1991, Kaur Singh joined the Punjab Police and worked till 2007.
A group of youngsters said, “The boxer remained alive in him till his death. He always motivated the youths.”Kaur Singh had fought an exhibition match with Muhammad Ali in 1980 at the national stadium in Delhi.
