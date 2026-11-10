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Home / Punjab / Government schools to have over 56K computers by Dec 1: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Government schools to have over 56K computers by Dec 1: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

According to official information, 40,003 desktop computers have already been supplied to government schools this year

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the state government was undertaking a massive digital transformation of government schools under its flagship Punjab Sikhiya Kranti programme, with over 56,000 desktop computers set to be made available in schools across the state by December 1.

According to official information, 40,003 desktop computers have already been supplied to government schools this year at a cost of around Rs 396 crore. In the second phase, another 16,180 computers will be installed between November 2 and December 1.

With this expansion, the total number of government schools equipped with computer laboratories will increase by 2,004, taking the number of beneficiary schools to 7,068, up from the existing 5,064.

Mann said the government’s vision was to ensure that every child, irrespective of socioeconomic background, had access to quality education and modern technology. He said the initiative would equip students with the tools, confidence and opportunities needed to build a better future.

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Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Punjab Sikhiya Kranti was transforming school infrastructure and expanding learning opportunities.

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