Punjab Government set to begin leopard count

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 3

The government has decided to conduct a first-of-its-kind leopard survey to ascertain their population in Punjab.

After ascertaining their number, the Punjab Wildlife Department is planning to formulate a detailed leopard management plan.

Though the number of wild cats is not that high in Punjab, following two deaths in road accidents and frequent sightings in many parts of Punjab, the department has decided to conduct a census.

Considered to be a shy animal, which likes to stay unseen, state has witnessed more leopard sightings, of late. The responsibility to carry out the census has been bestowed on wildlife officials in association with other agencies.

“Due to the diminishing forest cover in Himachal, leopards are straying into the Punjab region. Moreover, due to harsh winters, leopards usually move towards the plain areas. However, the recent pattern shows that even during summers, these leopards are entering Punjab”, says Divisional Forest Officer, Roopnagar, Kulraj Singh.

“A census is important to study the corridors and the routes taken by these wild cats to enter Punjab”, he added.

Punjab Chief Wildlife Warden Dharminder Sharma said with an aim to avoid a possible man-animal conflict, the department will start the census as wild animals are unaware of man-made boundaries. “They keep on walking and it is important to study and map their routes into Punjab. With more animal movement, it is important to check illegal hunting,” he stated.

“The data collected through the census will help us initiate steps to preserve wildlife and also ensure minimum human movement in their areas,” added Sharma.

About techniques used to count wild animals, experts suggest that almost 15 years back, pugmarks of animals were observed on soft forest surfaces. “However, with new technological interventions, DNA samples and photos captured by motion camera traps, installed in forest areas, and constant vigil by department officials will be adopted,” they stated.

Earlier such a survey was planned and even initiated in 2011, but it was not concluded. Areas around the Shivalik, including Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, Nangal, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, witnessed more sightings. However, recently, a leopard was also seen even in densely populated Ludhiana.

The chief wildlife warden further said counting of carnivores near waterholes in Punjab was an accepted method during summers. “There movement is still being mapped and our teams have started working on it”, said Sharma.