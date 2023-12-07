Punjab Government staff extend strike till December 11

PTI

Chandigarh, December 6

Representatives of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU), who have been on a pen-down strike since November 8, on Wednesday announced extension of their agitation till December 11. The decision to extend the strike was taken a day after their talks with a Cabinet sub-committee over their demands, including implementation of the old pension scheme, remained inconclusive.

The salary of nearly two lakh government employees has been delayed due to the strike, representatives of the PSMSU had earlier claimed.

“We today decided to extend our pen-down strike till December 11,” said PSMSU president Amrik Singh.