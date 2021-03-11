Government to 'impound' buses of tax-evaders

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 16

Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar today found several irregularities during a surprise check at the RTA office here following complaints regarding its functioning. The minister directed Principal Secretary (Transport) Vikas Garg to investigate the matter and file a report within a week.

Bhullar said strict action would be taken against bus operators plying vehicles without paying taxes or without permit and directed the department officials to work in a transparent manner. The minister interacted with people who had come to the office and assured them of addressing their grievances.

He said: “I had been receiving complaints regarding functioning at the office for some time. I conducted a surprise check today and found several irregularities. I have directed the RTA office officials to work transparently.” “Private operators have been trying to affect the working of the department. If they do not mend their ways, punitive action will be initiated. The Congress regime had altered the timetable to aid private players. Surprise checks would be conducted to impose penalties and even impound buses plying illegally during night,” he said.