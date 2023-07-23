Government to open eight modern UPSC coaching centres: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state government would open eight ultramodern training centres for imparting coaching for exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The move aimed at enhancing the state’s representation in the central services like IAS, IPS, IRS and others.

These centres will ensure that Punjabi youths sit in high offices and serve the country, the CM said

Chairing a high-level meeting, the CM expressed concern over the declining representation of the state youth in central services, especially in the exams conducted by the UPSC.

Despite having enormous talent, youths from the state were not being able to crack these exams, firstly due to their inclination towards going abroad and secondly due to lack of quality coaching in the state. The CM said the state government was committed to reversing the trend for which eight coaching centres would be opened across the state.

The CM said these centres would provide quality training to the youth, free of cost, for clearing the UPSC exams and serve the country by notching coveted positions in both state and Central Government services. “The state has a glorious legacy of producing ace bureaucrats who have made huge contribution in the socio-economic development of the country by discharging services in various capacities. This rich tradition has to be upheld in future too,” he said.

The CM said the sole aim of opening these centres in the state was to ensure that the Punjabi youth sit in high offices and serve the country. He said the training would be imparted free of cost to all desirous students from all sections of the society.

Mann asked officers concerned to fine tune modalities for admission to such coaching centres and hiring professional, dedicated and capable staff for the purpose.

