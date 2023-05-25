Government to regulate use of drones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The government is all set to regulate the use of drones in the state under the National Drone Rules, notified by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Chief Secretary has designated the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training as the nodal agency to talk to all government and private stakeholders to frame the policy on the drone use.

A senior government functionary said the department had been tasked with seeking comments from the departments that deal with the use of drones and giving permissions for their use.

Being a border state and rampant use of drone in narco-terrorism from across the border, it becomes imperative to regulate the use of drones, said the functionary, adding that many private players were increasingly using drones.

As per the national rules, any person operating a drone has to obtain a unique identification number unless exempted.