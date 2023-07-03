Government to upgrade infra in 16 schools of eminence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The state’s plan to establish modern digital classrooms in government schools seems to have started taking shape as the government has initiated the process to procure IT infrastructure and digital classroom wall panels. The new facilities at 16 schools will be launched on August 15.

According to sources, the government is going to start establishing digital classrooms at the schools of eminence. These facilities would gradually be expanded to other schools also.

In the first phase, 16 schools will be covered. Each school will be provided interactive flat panels for digital learning through digital content.

Forty computers with UPS backup would be provided in computers labs for computer education. Students can also use these computers for online learning of other subjects and extra coaching. Besides, 16 schools would be provided dual desks for students. Other important areas of the school would also get a facelift. It includes giving a new look to principal’s office, library and teachers’ common room.

The sources said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann might launch the new transformation plan from August 15. Vinay Bublani, Director General of School Education, said, “Sixteen schools will function as a role model. The ultimate goal is to implement the same model to other schools as well.”

Establishment of modern digital classrooms in government schools is one of the major focus area of the AAP government.

In his first Budget speech last year, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had proposed to establish classrooms connected digitally with online platforms for imparting quality education in villages and making learning a virtual interactive experience in itself. The government proposes to establish modern digital classrooms in 500 government schools in Phase I. An amount of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for the project.