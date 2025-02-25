Government transfers 8 IAS officers

DT
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:55 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
In a late night development, the state government transferred eight IAS officers, as six districts got new deputy commissioners. The transfers, which had been due for quite some time, follow the shifting of 21 IPS officers.

Mohali gets a new DC in Komal Mittal, as she swaps places with Aashika Jain, who goes to Hoshiarpur as DC. Poonamdeep Kaur is the new DC of Faridkot; T Benith is the DC of Barnala; Ankurjeet Singh is the DC of Nawanshahr and Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke is now the DC of Malerkotla. Vineet Kumar, who was serving as DC of Faridkot, has been transferred as the Managing Director of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. Parminder Pal Singh is the new Commissioner of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

