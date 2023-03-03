Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Bariana

Chandigarh, March 3

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly began here on Friday.

Addressing the Session, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “With your cooperation I would like to say that my government has completed one year.”

To this, Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa said, “You should not say ‘My government’ as they have not replied to your questions.”

Minister Aman arora said the opposition is unnecessarily trying to disrupt the session.

The governor said he would use the term government and not ‘my government’ as it is the first day to an important session.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the governor to use the term ‘my government’.

The governor said, “My government has launched an anti-corruption helpline. The Vigilance Bureau has registered 83 cases and finalised 15 vigilance inquiries.”

He said 504 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been made operational in urban and rural areas.

The governor said, “My government has distributed 26,797 appointment letters during ‘Niyukti Patr Vand Smaroh’ in the past one year.”

He said, “My government has launched the flagship programme ‘Schools of Excellence’. As many as 117 government senior secondary schools have been selected for transformation into ‘Schools of Excellence’.”

Partap Bajwa once again spoke and asked the criteria for sending the principals to Singapore for the five-day leadership programme.

Later, the Congress members staged a walkout.

Continuing his speech, the governor said, “True to its commitment, my government has granted 300 units of free electricity per month. For the first time, over 90 per cent domestic consumers received a zero bill.”

He said, “My government is deeply concerned about the depleting groundwater. For its better management and conservation, an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre is being given to the farmers for direct sowing of rice.”

