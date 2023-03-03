 Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout : The Tribune India

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Bariana

Chandigarh, March 3

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly began here on Friday.

Addressing the Session, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “With your cooperation I would like to say that my government has completed one year.”

To this, Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa said, “You should not say ‘My government’ as they have not replied to your questions.”

Minister Aman arora said the opposition is unnecessarily trying to disrupt the session.

The governor said he would use the term government and not ‘my government’ as it is the first day to an important session.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the governor to use the term ‘my government’.

The governor said, “My government has launched an anti-corruption helpline. The Vigilance Bureau has registered 83 cases and finalised 15 vigilance inquiries.”

He said 504 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been made operational in urban and rural areas.

The governor said, “My government has distributed 26,797 appointment letters during ‘Niyukti Patr Vand Smaroh’ in the past one year.”

He said, “My government has launched the flagship programme ‘Schools of Excellence’. As many as 117 government senior secondary schools have been selected for transformation into ‘Schools of Excellence’.”

Partap Bajwa once again spoke and asked the criteria for sending the principals to Singapore for the five-day leadership programme.

Later, the Congress members staged a walkout.

Continuing his speech, the governor said, “True to its commitment, my government has granted 300 units of free electricity per month. For the first time, over 90 per cent domestic consumers received a zero bill.”

He said, “My government is deeply concerned about the depleting groundwater. For its better management and conservation, an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre is being given to the farmers for direct sowing of rice.”

#banwarilal purohit #Congress #partap singh bajwa

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

