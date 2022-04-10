Governor, Chief Minister review security in border districts

Centre mulling acquiring farm land across fencing to check infiltration: Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann address a press conference in Fazilka on Saturday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 9

To counter security threat in six border districts of the state, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Secretary and the DGP, held a closed-door meeting with top officers of the central and state security agencies here today.

Purohit said he had assessed that in the past six months there was a lack of coordination in functioning of central and state security agencies. “This is a matter of concern in light of political instability in neighbouring Pakistan at this crucial juncture,” he said.

Purohit said he would visit border districts every three months to monitor coordination of security and intelligence agencies.

Addressing a gathering of about five dozen sarpanches of border villages of Fazilka district, the Governor exhorted them to be more vigilant. He directed them to immediately inform the authorities about the movement of any drones along the Zero Line.

Addressing a press conference, the Governor indicated that the Centre was deliberating on acquiring land across the fencing to check infiltration. This step would also bring an end to problems of the farmers who are at present cultivating the land up to the last inch of Indian territory across the fencing. The interest of the farmers would be taken care of, said Purohit.

He further pointed out that in order to channelise the energy of the youth in a constructive manner, a scheme, “Agneepath”, would soon be unveiled in which the youth would be given adequate training besides employment in the Army for 4-6 years.

While addressing the sarpanches, Mann said the government was working in tandem with the Centre on the security issue.

Mann declared that his government was contemplating establishing big industries in border districts to prevent exodus of talented youth and stop them from leaning towards anti-national activities.

Mann said his government had decided to set up a “CM window” at each district headquarter for prompt redressal of problems of locals. He declined to respond to any political query maintaining that his visit was limited to security review.

Mann said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 12 on the issue.

Meet raises eyebrows

A senior police officer said the Governor’s keen interest in security issues in the state has raised many an eyebrow. Notably, there was a security breach when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited neighbouring Ferozepur in January, this year.

