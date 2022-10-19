Governor-CM confrontation not in Punjab’s interest: Congress

Chandigarh, October 18
The Congress today criticised the state government, for not following the guidelines related to the appointment of Vice- Chancellors.
Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grave concern over the growing confrontation between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Mann.
“By now, the Aam Aadmi Party’s government should have realised that administrative appointments, unlike Rajya Sabha nominations, are not made through ‘royal edicts’, but by following the regulations,” Raja Warring said.
Congress MP Ravneet Bittu said: “CM Mann should appoint capable advisers rather than making mockery of the entire government.”
Sukhpal Khaira, chairman, All India Kisan Congress said: “This is what happens when the outsiders, Delhi CM Arvind Keriwal and MP Raghav Chadha, try to remote control Punjab.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...