Governor-CM confrontation not in Punjab’s interest: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Congress today criticised the state government, for not following the guidelines related to the appointment of Vice- Chancellors.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grave concern over the growing confrontation between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Mann.

“By now, the Aam Aadmi Party’s government should have realised that administrative appointments, unlike Rajya Sabha nominations, are not made through ‘royal edicts’, but by following the regulations,” Raja Warring said.

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu said: “CM Mann should appoint capable advisers rather than making mockery of the entire government.”

Sukhpal Khaira, chairman, All India Kisan Congress said: “This is what happens when the outsiders, Delhi CM Arvind Keriwal and MP Raghav Chadha, try to remote control Punjab.”

