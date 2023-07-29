Punjab Governor, CM tussle unfortunate: Sunil Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 28

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar today said now the BJP would play the role of a strong and constructive opposition in the state as the Congress had allegedly compromised with AAP out of fear of Vigilance raids against its leaders. Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar claimed the Congress had taken this decision to prevent its “corrupt” leaders from facing justice.

Talking about the ongoing tussle between the CM and the Governor, he said these developments were unfortunate and not in the interest of the state.

Lashing out at the Punjab Government, the state BJP president said that instead of assuaging the miseries of flood victims in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was only holding photo sessions while visiting flood-hit areas.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was showing his arrogance by not asking for a flood relief package from the Centre. The veteran leader said that the state unit of the BJP would take up the issue of relief package with the Union Government.

Jakhar was here to address party workers of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

#BJP #Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib #Sunil Jakhar