 Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

‘Amounts to working against will of people’

Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

In a letter written to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said one particular channel, owned by a political family, had monopolised the telecast of ‘Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani’ from Sri Harmandir Sahib and had been making profits from it.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

Regretting the delay in signing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Chief Minister today accused the Governor of working against the will of the people.

In a letter written to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said one particular channel, owned by a political family, had monopolised the telecast of ‘Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani’ from Sri Harmandir Sahib and had been making profits from it.

Pact expiring

The agreement of the SGPC with the channel will expire on July 23. If you do not sign the Bill, it may lead to a situation where millions of devotees across the world are deprived of watching the live telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib. Bhagwant Mann, CM

He said to propagate the teachings of the Gurus and to telecast Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib, the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (copy enclosed) for inserting Section 125-A in Act, 1925, was introduced in the Vidhan Sabha. And after passing the Bill with an overwhelming majority, it was sent to the Governor for signatures on June 26. “However, it is regretted that the Bill has not been signed. This amounts to working against the will of the people of Punjab,” he said.

He urged the Governor to sign the Bill at the earliest so that the telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib could be made freely available to all through various channels.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

7
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

8
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler