Governor delaying assent to gurdwaras Bill, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

Regretting the delay in signing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Chief Minister today accused the Governor of working against the will of the people.

In a letter written to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said one particular channel, owned by a political family, had monopolised the telecast of ‘Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani’ from Sri Harmandir Sahib and had been making profits from it.

Pact expiring The agreement of the SGPC with the channel will expire on July 23. If you do not sign the Bill, it may lead to a situation where millions of devotees across the world are deprived of watching the live telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib. Bhagwant Mann, CM

He said to propagate the teachings of the Gurus and to telecast Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib, the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (copy enclosed) for inserting Section 125-A in Act, 1925, was introduced in the Vidhan Sabha. And after passing the Bill with an overwhelming majority, it was sent to the Governor for signatures on June 26. “However, it is regretted that the Bill has not been signed. This amounts to working against the will of the people of Punjab,” he said.

He urged the Governor to sign the Bill at the earliest so that the telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib could be made freely available to all through various channels.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #Sikhs