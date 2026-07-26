Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged to clear outsourced staff ordinance

The Punjab Government has urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to immediately approve the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel Transition to Contractual Engagement Ordinance, 2026, calling it a long-pending measure to end exploitation of thousands of outsourced employees.

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Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, while addressing a press conference, said the ordinance would allow outsourced workers such as sanitation staff, sewer workers and power board employees to transition into direct contractual engagement with the state government, eliminating third-party contractor exploitation.

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