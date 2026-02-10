Governor Kataria embarks on 4-day anti-drug march

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here on Monday embarked on a four-day foot march against the drug abuse, his second such endeavour since April last year.

Kataria will cover border districts of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka during the padyatra, which he said had been undertaken to mobilise the public against the menace.

The Governor commenced his foot march from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School here after offering prayers at the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a Sikh shrine that was established by Guru Arjan Dev.

Kataria said he prayed for universal welfare and the prosperity of Punjab.

The first day of the foot march saw the participation of a large number of students, non-governmental organisations and eminent personalities.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the initiative, organised with the support of Punjab Red Cross Society, aimed at creating widespread awareness about the adverse impact of the substance use.

He said the fight against drugs required a multi-pronged strategy, including strict enforcement of laws, sustained public awareness, rehabilitation of addicts and employment generation, especially for the youth. Calling for a collective struggle by society, he urged social, religious, political and educational institutions to actively participate in the movement.

“This is not the Governor’s movement but a people’s movement,” he said.

Later at Seron village, he said neighbouring Pakistan was conspiring to disturb Punjab’s conditions by pushing arms and drugs into it illegally. He reiterated that government efforts alone could not eliminate the problem and that it required collective people’s participation. Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was also present.

Abohar college gets facelift

DAV College here is being given a facelift for the concluding programme of the Governor’s four-day padyatra. The Governor will arrive in Abohar on February 12, where he will undertake the foot march at 11.30 am from the Municipal Corporation office.