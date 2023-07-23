Governor not clear on legality of special Assembly session: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Reacting to Governor Banwarilal Purohit questioning the legal sanctity of the two-day special Assembly session, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said it was unfortunate that the Governor didn’t know whether the session was legal or illegal.

On Monday, the Governor had written to the CM that the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha called by the government on June 19-20 was in breach of law and procedure.

‘Govt consulted experts’ Before calling the session, the government had consulted constitutional experts. —Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

The CM said this was not happening for the first time. During the former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s last tenure, it happened twice when the session was not prorogued and was called twice. “Before calling the session, the government had consulted constitutional experts. We are not playing the naïve games,” he said.

He alleged the Governor wanted to delay the Bills. Clearing the air about the allegation of breach of powers of the SGPC, the CM said as per the amendments, the government had not kept any rights with itself, but the SGPC had been asked to ensure free-to-air and free-for-all telecast of Gurbani. “We have just increased the powers of the SGPC,” he said.

In a letter written to the CM on July 17, the Governor had questioned the legality of the four Bills passed during the special session on June 19 and 20. The Governor had also written that he was planning to seek legal advice on the issue.

