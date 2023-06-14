Governor once again seeks info from govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

The Punjab Governor and the UT Administrator, Banwari Lal Purohit, has once again communicated to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reminding him of “the dereliction of constitutional duty in not providing information” he sought from the state government through earlier letters.

The Governor quoted orders of the Supreme Court which were passed on the petition of the state government. The order read: “It would be necessary to underscore that both the Chief Minister and the Governor are constitutional functionaries who have specified roles and obligations earmarked by the Constitution. The Governor has a right to seek information from the CM in terms of Article 167 (b) on matters relating to the administration of affairs of the state and proposals for legislation.”

The order further reads: “Once such information is sought, the Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish it. The tones and tenor of the tweet and the letter by the CM leave much to be desired. Not furnishing the information which was sought by the Governor would be plainly in dereliction of the constitutional duty.”