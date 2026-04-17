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Home / Punjab / Governor visits border areas in Pathankot dist

Governor visits border areas in Pathankot dist

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Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 07:49 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with members of village defence committees in Pathankot border areas and listened to their demands.

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He was accorded a guard of honour by the district administration and the Punjab Police at the Maharana Partap Adarsh School. His visit was part of teh anti-drug events being held across the state.

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He took part in a meeting organised by Deputy Commissioner Pallavi.

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