Governor visits border areas in Pathankot dist

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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with members of village defence committees in Pathankot border areas and listened to their demands.
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He was accorded a guard of honour by the district administration and the Punjab Police at the Maharana Partap Adarsh School. His visit was part of teh anti-drug events being held across the state.
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He took part in a meeting organised by Deputy Commissioner Pallavi.
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