Governor warning of recommending President’s rule in Punjab unacceptable: State Congress chief Raja Warring

Chandigarh, August 27
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday termed the governor’s warning of recommending President’s rule in the state “wrong and unacceptable”, and suggested that he and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should sit together to find a solution.
The Congress leader also said that if Governor Banwarilal Purohit had any issue with Mann, he should use some other constitutional powers and seek a reply from the chief secretary.
“(Warning of) recommending the President’s rule and that too because of mutual grudges is very wrong and completely unacceptable. Nothing is going to come out of this fight, sit down, speak to each other and find a solution because it is only hurting Punjabis,” Warring posted on 'X', previously Twitter.
Purohit, in a letter to Mann on Friday, warned the state government that he could recommend the President’s rule in the state and also launch criminal proceedings if his letters were not answered.
The governor indicated he was upset over not getting any reply from the chief minister on his previous letters, and warned of sending a report to the President on the failure of the constitutional mechanism.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government announces more curbs as rice exports continue to spurt
Production in current Rabi down by 14 per cent, rice exports...
Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi
Urges business leaders to be more consumer-centric towards i...
Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius
Chandrayaan-3’s payload has temperature probe equipped with ...
New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations
Legal action is being taken, said police
Himachal rain fury: Kullu-Mandi road open to one-way traffic, check out new movement plan
IAF distributes more than 11,000 kg of relief material in fa...