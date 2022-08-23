Govt accuses bank of not encashing guarantees of mining contractors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Water Resources Department today asked its chief, superintending and executive engineers to close all accounts with HDFC Bank.

The orders were issued by the Principal Secretary as the bank allegedly resorted to dilly-dallying tactics when asked for encashing bank guarantees of mining contractors.

The orders, a copy of which is with The Tribune, say that the bank had issued guarantees to the mining contractors. But when these contractors defaulted on making the payments to the state government, the Executive Engineers-cum-District Mining Officers approached the bank to encash the guarantees.

“HDFC Bank, for one reason or the other, is not encashing these guarantees. Accordingly, it has been decided that no account be kept with the bank. In addition, if some employees have opened their salary account with the bank, they may be requested to close their accounts,” stated the orders.