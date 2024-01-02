 Govt acquires Goindwal Sahib thermal plant at Rs 1,080 crore : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Govt acquires Goindwal Sahib thermal plant at Rs 1,080 crore

Govt acquires Goindwal Sahib thermal plant at Rs 1,080 crore

Govt acquires Goindwal Sahib thermal plant at Rs 1,080 crore


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The state government has acquired the 540 MW private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore. The plant has been acquired after GVK Power, the company that had set up and was operating the plant, went in for corporate insolvency.

Cheapest purchase: Mann

  • “The previous governments were known to sell public assets at throwaway prices. However, the AAP-led government has bought the power plant from a private company,” CM Bhagwant Mann said
  • The power plant was the cheapest purchase made by any state/private company as other power plants like Korba West, Jhabua Power and Lanco Amarkantak of 600 MW capacity were bought at Rs 1,804 cr, Rs 1,910 cr and Rs 1,818 cr, respectively.

Announcing the acquisition of the plant at a press conference here today, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government had reversed a trend with this acquisition.

“The previous governments were known to sell public assets to their favourites at throwaway prices. However, the AAP-led government has bought the power plant from a company and brought it into the public sector,” he said.

He added that the power plant was the cheapest purchase made by any state/private company as other power plants like Korba West, Jhabua Power and Lanco Amarkantak of 600 MW capacity were bought purchased at Rs 1,804 crore, Rs 1,910 crore and Rs 1,818 crore, respectively.

“The 540 MW power plant has been purchased at a cost of Rs 2 crore per MW,” Mann said. He added that the plant will be renamed as Sri Guru Amardass Thermal Power plant, after the third Sikh Guru.

The CM said the available Plant Load Factor of power plant was 61 per cent, which would be increased to 75-80 per cent, thereby augmenting power generation in the state.

He added that with this, 33 per cent (1 out of 3 PPAs with private thermals) PPAs have been terminated. Mann said on January 1, 2018, many units of Bathinda and Ropar thermal power plants were closed permanently but today, his government had purchased a private power plant to augment power supply of the state.

“As coal from the state’s own captive coal mine, Pachhwara, can be used for government power plants, with purchase of this power plant, the coal can be aptly utilised for producing power to provide it to every sector of the state,” he said.

PSEB Engineers’ Association hailed the move, with its president Jasvir Singh Dhiman saying that the acquisition of the plant had considerable potential to ensure reliable and cost-effective power generation for the people. This could help in reduction of power tariff for consumers, he said.

The CM said this purchase would help in reduction in overall tariff by over Rs 1 per unit, adding that it would lead to savings of Rs 300-350 crore on power purchase.

The Chief Minister said that between 2016-23, the state government had purchased 11,165 million units of power by paying Rs 7,902 crore. He added that ironically, the GVK thermal plant was paid Rs 1,718 crore fixed cost without even getting power, adding that average per unit of Rs 7.08 per unit was paid to the power plants.

The Chief Minister said till December 31, all pending arrears of the PSPCL have already been paid. He added that with the acquisition of this plant, there will be three government and two private thermal plants operational in the state.

The CM also announced to review the PPA for the purchase of solar power in the state. He said the state government was purchasing solar power at Rs 2.54, whereas during the earlier tenures, an exorbitant amount of even Rs 15 was paid for the same purchase.

Replying to a query on the rejection of Punjab tableau by the Centre, Mann said the Centre was trying to belittle the contribution and sacrifice of martyrs of the freedom movement by not including their tableaus in the Republic Day parade.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

4
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

5
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

8
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

10
Trending

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

3 shot, 5 hurt in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew clamped again in 5 districts

3 shot, 5 hurt in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew clamped again in 5 districts

Four vehicles torched, CM appeals for peace

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala